Wapato End Table

Whether you use it as a perch for your morning coffee or as the remote control hub, end tables are a design staple in every home. Showcasing a streamlined design, this end table is crafted from mango wood and iron. The top has hand-distressing for a weathered look, and can support up to 200 pounds — so you can even use it as a spare seat in a pinch. Ideal for adding an industrial-inspired element to your space, this end table is easy to incorporate into a variety of different aesthetics.