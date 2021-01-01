Trademark Fine Art WAP0121-W1111MF "Simple Living Elk" by Michael Mullan 11" x 11" FRM Art, WHT MTD

The "Trademark Fine Art WAP0121-W1111MF "Simple Living Elk" by Michael Mullan 11" x 11" Framed Art, White Matted" will be a lovely addition to any art enthusiast’s collection. This painting print will add to the visual appeal of your space and lend an artistic touch to it. Attributed to Michael Mullan, this minimalistic art work brings a touch of artistry to your home or office decor. This beautiful art work featuring animals is most likely to catch the eye of all animal lovers. It features an elk in the woods. Created using the giclee print technology, the print is on par with art prints displayed at art galleries or museums. An antique white mat frames the art and accentuates it. The artwork comes with a wooden frame that has a matt finish and blends well with any decor..Brown wooden frame.Type of Art: Graphic Art.Mat Finish: White.Artist: Michael Mullan.Size: 11"H x 11"W.Accentuate your home or office walls with the "Trademark Fine Art WAP0121-W1111MF "Simple Living Elk" by Michael Mullan 11" x 11" Framed Art, White Matted"