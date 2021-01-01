Trademark Fine Art WAP0101-C2424GG "French Linen Garden II" by Daphne Brissonnet 24" x 24" FRMLS Art

The "Trademark Fine Art WAP0101-C2424GG "French Linen Garden II" by Daphne Brissonnet 24" x 24" Frameless Art" makes a lovely accent for your wall decor. This magnificent painting print is sure to accentuate your decor and add to its artistic appeal. Attributed to Daphne Brissonnet, the elaborate details and appealing color composition of this art work translate on to your walls and its immediate surroundings. The freshness and colors of the flowers are depicted with elegance in this floral-themed wall art. It showcases an illustration of white flowers on a grey background. Created using the giclee print technology, the print is on par with art prints displayed at art galleries or museums..Type of Art: Graphic Art.Size: 24"H x 24"W.Artist: Daphne Brissonnet.Printed using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking process.Transform your space with the "Trademark Fine Art WAP0101-C2424GG "French Linen Garden II" by Daphne Brissonnet 24" x 24" Frameless Art"