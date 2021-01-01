The "Trademark Fine Art WAP0099-C2424GG "Aqua Treasure III" by Daphne Brissonnet 24" x 24" Frameless Art" is sure to be a great addition to your wall art collection. This stunning yet sublime painting print will add an artistic appeal to your space. Att ributed to Daphne Brissonnet, this minimalistic art work brings a touch of artistry to your home or office decor. It features a seashell drawn on a blue background. Created using the giclee print technology, the print is on par with art prints displayed at art galleries or museums..Type of Art: Graphic Art.Size: 24"H x 24"W.Artist: Daphne Brissonnet.Printed using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking process.Spruce your home or office decor with this "Trademark Fine Art WAP0099-C2424GG "Aqua Treasure III" by Daphne Brissonnet 24" x 24" Frameless Art"