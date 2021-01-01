Best Quality Guranteed. The wAP LTE Kit-US is a small weatherproof wireless access point with a built in cellular modem that supports 3G and 4G (LTE) connectivity. Connect to the wAPs built-in 802.11b/g/n wireless and access the LTE network from your phone or any other wireless device. The wAP LTE also has one 10/100 Ethernet LAN port for your wired devices. LTE cards are connected to two internal antennas with u.FL connectors, so if you want, you can unplug the connectors and add your own external LTE antenna for larger coverage. RBwAPR-2nD & R11e-LTE-US includes LTE modem that supports LTE bands 2,4,5 and 12, mostly used by mobile operators in United States, Canada and Latin America.