WANPTEK 0-200V Programmable Adjustable DC Regulated Power Supply 2000W PWM High Power Switching Power Supply

Tip Please:0-200V,0-10A,2000WProduct Description- KPS series products are a newly developed and upgraded high-power digital display program-controlled switching DC regulated power supply. -This product is a DC programmable power supply with exquisite appearance, small size, high performance, powerful functions and simple operation. -It is suitable for testing in aerospace, consumer electronics, computers and peripherals, communications, semiconductors, solar energy and automotive electronics industries. -The product can display voltage and current at the same time. Its output voltage and output current are adjusted by the encoder knob, which can be continuously adjusted between 0 and the nominal value. It has high power, large current, quik response, and fast load transient response. Low noise, easy to use and other significant advantages! -The stability and ripple coefficient of the power supply are very good.