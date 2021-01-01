From divi

WANGCHENGLONG G951S Gaming Headset PS4 Pink Cat Ear Detachable Noise Cancelling Headphones for PS4 Xbox One PC Phone 3.5mm Plug Girl Kids with.

Description

1. HIGH QUALITY PERFORMANCE: This Gaming Headset Built-in 40 mm high fidelity speakers, which can produce rich sound quality, vivid sound field, high sound clarity and sound shock feeling. 2. AMBIENT NOISE CANCELING: The Headphones Large size earmuffs with outstanding passive noise-reduction bring less interference and let you enjoy your game or video. 3. STRONG COMPATIBLE: This Gamer Earphones With 3.5MM plug, which can be compatible with Xbox one, Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4, computer, laptop, iPad, iPhone. 4. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: This Gaming Headset omnidirectional microphone can be 360° flexible bending and be sensitive to pick up the sound clearly. The headband is self-adjustable for your head. 5. COZY EAR CUSHIONS: This Gaming Headphones Cozy protein leather ear cushions, ultra soft and skin-friendly. And lightweight design make you comfortable even for the long time wearingoperation.

