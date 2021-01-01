Wang 11" Dinner Plate

Majestic Gifts Inc. has been the leader in the crystal and glass industry for over two decades. Our Sterling reputation for providing the consumer with the highest quality merchandise with the most cost-effective pricing has been ongoing. This Set of 6 Plates is a part of the Majestic Gifts Tabletop Collection that has been an all-time favorite. Artistically designed to coordinate beautifully with any tabletop decor. Rest assured these Plates will make a statement of elegance, thereby changing the ambiance from the simplest affair to an upscale event. Finest European quality glass for ultimate sparkle and clarity. Artistically designed to coordinate beautifully with any tabletop. 11" Diameter