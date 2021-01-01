Waltonville 2 - Drawer Nightstand

Simple storage bedside nightstand, easy assembly. Specifications: exquisitely crafted: The MDF structure of this storage nightstand adds smooth, consistent beauty, delicate skinning and smooth edge banding, giving this piece a striking gloss appearance. C-type guardrail: There is a C-type guardrail design on the countertop, so things are not easy to fall, it is more convenient and simple to pick up. Match fashion with function: This beautiful nightstand is composed of 4 open grids and 2 grids with drawers, giving you plenty of space to store your favorite souvenirs, accessories, clothes and other essentials. Curved table corner design: Anti-collision table corner design can protect you and your family, and the groove handle design is convenient for taking things. Easy to assemble: We have clear installation instructions, which makes assembly easy, and you will feel very successful once assembled. Applicable scene: bedroom, study, office, living room, etc. are all suitable, which can save space. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Color: Yellow/White