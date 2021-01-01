From upper square

Walton Conference Chair

$283.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Sleek and streamlined, this conference chair lets you power through the workday in style. This piece is crafted with a stainless steel frame that can support up to 250 lbs. Faux leather upholstery envelops the seat and back for a more inviting look, while an adjustable seat and armrests let you tailor this chair to fit your preferences. Double-wheel casters below tie together the design, offering must-have mobility. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Color: Tan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com