Walton Conference Chair

Sleek and streamlined, this conference chair lets you power through the workday in style. This piece is crafted with a stainless steel frame that can support up to 250 lbs. Faux leather upholstery envelops the seat and back for a more inviting look, while an adjustable seat and armrests let you tailor this chair to fit your preferences. Double-wheel casters below tie together the design, offering must-have mobility. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Color: Tan