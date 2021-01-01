Bobby Berk Walnut Wenck Nightstand

Part of Bobby Berk Collection from ART Furniture|Crafted from rubber wood, oak veneer and metal|Walnut finish|Unique V-cut element on drawers|Exposed decorative metal detail|Open lower shelf|Monochromatic palette|1 drawer|.Characterized by its unique V-cut element on its drawer-face that exposes a decorative metal detail beneath, the Wenck Nightstand offers a nod to Art Deco and Mid-Century styling. Grounded by its simple, yet timeless design, the small-scale piece offers convenient storage with one drawer and an open lower shelf. Perfect for any bedroom or living space, Wenck is infused with a mix of textural elements that give the monochromatic palette a jolt of visual interest.