From the holiday aisle
Walnut Soldier Blowup Decor Inflatable
Advertisement
Create the ultimate festive Christmas display in your yard this holiday season with The Christmas decoration. Designed with durable, weather-resistant polyester cloth and featuring internal LED light, it will invoke the holiday spirit for years to come. Automatically inflating after power-on creates a super simple set-up process that anyone can do. Build the perfect holiday yard display this year to outdo the neighbors and bring holiday cheer in classic Christmas fashion.