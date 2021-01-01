From kirkland's
Walnut Open Design Wooden Bookcase
Advertisement
Channel your mod side with this Walnut Open Design Wooden Bookcase! You'll fall in love with its sleek mid century silhouette and understated finish. Bookcase measures 40L x 11.7W x 44.8H in. Crafted of wood composite Dark walnut wood finish Mid century design Features three (3) cube cabinets and six (6) shelves Weight: 48 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.