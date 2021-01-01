Walnut Extra-Small Double-Bowl Feeder

Serve your pets in style with our extra-small pet feeder, which elevates two bowls—perfect for food and water or for feeding two dogs. The richly hued hardwood stand with a walnut finish supports two white-glazed stoneware bowls, allowing your furry friends to eat at the optimal feeding posture. Clean-lined and pleasingly geometric, this white ceramic and wood stand suits modern and classic decor with its warm, sophisticated look. Hardwood stand with walnut finish Glazed stoneware bowls ¾-cup capacity per bowl Dishwasher-safe bowl Wipe stand clean with damp cloth Made in Canada