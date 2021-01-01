From wallpops!
WallPops! Wallpaper - Charcoal Saraya Peel & Stick Wallpaper
Charcoal Saraya Peel & Stick Wallpaper. Enjoy an immediate upgrade to your home with this easily installed wallpaper. A dynamic pattern and bold color creates a focal point of texture and boasting a peel and stick application process, makes it a DIY project you can enjoy and that adds polish to your decor.20.5'' W x 216'' H x 0.025'' DCovers 30.75 square feetVinylSelf-adhesiveReposition and remove without sticky residueAssembled in the USA using imported materials