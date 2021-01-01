From general
Wallet Pouch Designed For Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case, Rfid Blocking Flip Folio Stand Pu Leather Phone - Almond Blossom
Advertisement
Material: Rfid Blocking Vegan Leather: Form Factor: Pouch Color: Almond Blossom Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Leather Wallet Case With Rfid Blocking Protection; Designed By And Compatible For The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Trifold Wallet Case Design - Six Vertical Card Holder Slots, Clear Id Window, And Large Horizontal Cash Holder Pocket Rfid Blocking Security - Protect Your Credit Cards Against Theft; Lined With Rfid-Blocking Material Top-Tier Materials - Crafted Using Premium Soft-Feel Synthetic Vegan Leather, Shock Resistant Tpu Rubber Phone Body, And A Secure Magnetic Flap Closure Kickstand Feature - Wallet Is Able To Fold At The Perfect Angle For Watching Videos Hands-Free On Your Phone