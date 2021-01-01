Wallet Phone Case For Nokia 2.4, Colored Painting Shockproof Leather Flip Kickstand Case With Magnetic Closure And Credit Card Slots Cover For.

Material: Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Wolf Painting Material And Structure:1.Made Of High-Quality Leather, Pricise Cut-Out, Responsive Side Buttons, Easy Access To All Ports.2.Soft Tpu Inner Shell, Provides Your Phone Full Body Protection.3.Flip Cover Design, Can Be Used As A Stand. Features:1.Simple Wallet Function, Can Place Banknotes, Bank Cards, And License. 2.Magnetic Closure Will Keep The Phone Closed Securely.3.Shock And Drop Resistat, Provide Superior Protection For You Phone. Convenient:1.Stand Function, Free You Hands, Back Magnet Design, View Without Shade, More Excellent Movie Experience.2.Right Size, You Can Put It In Your Trouser Pocket Without Holding It In Your Hand.3. Built-In Handset Design, Answer The Call Without Opening The Phone Case. Customer Service: If You Have Any Questions About Our Products, You Can Send Us An Email. Due To The Time Difference, We Will Reply To You Within 24 Hours, Thank You Very Much.