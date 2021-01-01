From general
Wallet Designed For Motorola Moto G Power Case, Rfid Blocking Protection Flip Folio Stand Pu Leather Phone Pouch - Purple
Advertisement
Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Slim Fit Color: Purple Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto G Power Trifold Wallet Case Design - Six Vertical Card Holder Slots, Clear Id Window, Large Horizontal Cash Holder Pocket, And Detachable Wristlet Strap Rfid Blocking Security - Protect Your Credit Cards Against Theft; Lined With Rfid-Blocking Material Top-Tier Materials - Crafted Using Premium Soft-Feel Synthetic Vegan Leather, Shock Resistant Tpu Rubber Phone Body, And A Secure Magnetic Flap Closure Kickstand Feature - Wallet Is Able To Fold At The Perfect Angle For Watching Videos Hands-Free On Your Phone