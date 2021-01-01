Wallet - Cell Stand - Adhesive Card Holder - Pouch - Stick on Lycra Pocket by Gecko - Carry Credit Cards and Cash - Dog Paws

Unlike other Wallets that only cover half of your credit card, GECKO WALLETS completely cover your cards and cash. We even added an extra SECURITY STRAP inside the Lycra, to make triple sure, YOUR VALUABLES INSIDE NEVER FALL OUT and cant be seen by anyone. Avoid stick on wallets that only use standard 3M Glue. We have added an advanced adhesive called PU Gel to the GECKO Wallets. It can stick to anything, even glass back phones. Most stick on wallets cant stick to glass and say so upfront. We can proudly say we stick to EVERYTHING. WALLET INK SETS BY GECKO come with a stick on wallet and screen cleaners - A Gecko Wallet, Stand Holder, 1 RFID Card sleeve, EarUntangler, and 3 Microfiber Screen Cleaners. Gecko SHIPS FROM AMERICA & offers customer service responses in under 24hrs, we stand behind our Gecko Wallet Ink Sets for a full 90 days. Unlike other adhesive wallets that only offer 2-3 colors, we have worked hard to offer 50+ designs. We know that your is seen