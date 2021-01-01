From general

Wallet Case For Samsung Galaxy S21, 3D Butterfly Embossed Pu Leather Magnetic Clasp Case With Flip Stand And Cash Pocket Card Slots Holder Cover.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Leather, Silicone, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Rhinestone Black Made Of High Quality Leather And Soft Silicone Inner Case, Protects Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps, Fingerprints And Dirt In Daily Use. Features: Built-In Handset, Magnetic Closure And Right Size Design. Provide Excellent All Around Shockproof Protection Against Scratches, Scuffs And Other Damage. Precise Cut-Outs Design Allows Easy And Full Access To Speakers, Charging Ports, Audio Ports And Buttons. Functions:1.Simple Wallet,3 Card Slots Can Place Banknotes, Bank Cards, And License.2.Flip Cover Design, Can Be Used As A Stand, Back Magnet Design, Watch Videos Without Shade, Very Comfortable.3.Anti-Shock And Anti-Fall. Customer Service: If You Have Any Questions About Our Products, You Can Send Us An Email. Due To The Time Difference, We Will Reply To You Within 24 Hours. Thank You Very Much.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com