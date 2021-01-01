Wallet Case For Moto G8 Power Lite, Moto G8 Power Lite Sunflower Embossing Case [Kickstand Flip] [Card Slot] [Magnetic Clasp] Flip Phone Case For.

Compatible Model: Moto G8 Power Lite Only. Please Pay Attention To Check The Hole Position. Please Confirm Your Phone Model Made Of High Quality Pu Leather Which Is Safe And Protective, Light Weight Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly The Case Protects Your Phone From Everyday Bumps, Scratches, Dust And Marks Carry Around Your Id, Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You What You Get:1 Pcs Case (Phone Is Not Included)