Wallet Case for iPhone 6 6S Premium Vintage PU Leather Magnetic Closure Handbag Zipper Pocket Case Kickstand Card Holder Slots with Wrist Strap TPU.

Compatible with Apple iPhone 6/6S (4.7 inch); Please choose the correct model/size of your phone before purchase, pictures are only for reference PREMIUM MATERIAL & UNIQUE DESIGN: This case is made of high quality durable PU leather and updated soft TPU inner shell, offering comprehensive body and screen protection to your phone. Perfect fit for your phone and supply excellent protection. 100% HADNMADE craftsmanship and reinforced stitching around the case not only looks pretty but also better protect the case from wear and tear; A small wrist strap is very convenient when you have no more hands to carry your phone CARD SLOTS AND VIEWING STAND: This wallet case includes five standard card slots, one ID card slot and one cash slot, and the most importent is the zipper wallet pocket, you can carry your ID cards, credit/debit cards, driver liscence, several cash and small notes without taking your bulky wallet. The hands-free viewing stand desig