Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Card Holder Case Kickstand Flip Cover Embossed Mandala Flower Lanyard Protective Soft PU Leather Cover Case for 2019.

Compatible with 2019 release iPhone 11, 6.1 inch display ONLY. Elegant embossed patterns decorates your phone and lightens everyday life. With 3 card slots plus 1 cash pocket to hold ID, credit cards, license and cash, free your hands from bringing purse/wallet for on-the-go convenience. Flip cover supports the phone as a multi-angle stand, handy for reading, watching videos or face-to-face chatting. Wrist strap helps to hold the phone in hand tight and secure. Accurate cutouts for all buttons and ports. Raised bezel lifts screen and camera off flat surface and sensitive button covers allow responsive presses. Lifetime service for all products; if you have any issue with our item, please contact us, we will fix it within 24 hours.