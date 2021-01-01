Wallet Case for Galaxy S10 Plus for Galaxy S10+ Case PU Leather 9 Card Slots Credit Holder Flip DetachableKickstand Magnetic Phone Cover Wrist.

Unique Designed Specifically for Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (6.4' Inch) Released on 2019, Perfectly Fit AT & T Sprint Verizon T-mobile Tracfone, MetroPCS, Virgin, Boost International unlocked Cricket U.S. Cellular Straight Talk All Carriers.(ONLY For Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, NOT for Samsung Galaxy S10 / Galaxy S10E). 2-in-1 Hybrid Wallet Case, get the complete protection and convenience of a wallet folio, without sacrificing the superior handling of a slim case. Made of high quality PU Leather, Magnets and PC, non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Included 9 card slots and money pocket: carry around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you, 1 with view window can place your favorite photo. Precise cutouts give you full access to ports, and sensitive button covers allow responsive presses. Included magnetic clip: allows for quick fastening and access without any hassle. Built in kicksta