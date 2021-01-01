From xtrac

Wallet Case for Galaxy S10 Plus for Galaxy S10+ Case PU Leather 9 Card Slots Credit Holder Flip DetachableKickstand Magnetic Phone Cover Wrist.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Unique Designed Specifically for Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (6.4' Inch) Released on 2019, Perfectly Fit AT & T Sprint Verizon T-mobile Tracfone, MetroPCS, Virgin, Boost International unlocked Cricket U.S. Cellular Straight Talk All Carriers.(ONLY For Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, NOT for Samsung Galaxy S10 / Galaxy S10E). 2-in-1 Hybrid Wallet Case, get the complete protection and convenience of a wallet folio, without sacrificing the superior handling of a slim case. Made of high quality PU Leather, Magnets and PC, non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Included 9 card slots and money pocket: carry around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you, 1 with view window can place your favorite photo. Precise cutouts give you full access to ports, and sensitive button covers allow responsive presses. Included magnetic clip: allows for quick fastening and access without any hassle. Built in kicksta

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com