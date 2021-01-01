From general
Wallet Case Compatible With Sony Xperia 10 Ii - Pu Leather Flip Phone Cover With Card Holder Slots - Bordeaux
Advertisement
Material: Artificial Leather Compatible Phone Models: Sony Xperia 10 Ii Durable: Faux Leather Material Is Lightweight Yet Rugged To Resist Drops, Falls, Scratches And Shocks Maximum Protection: Easy Access To All Buttons, Camera And Ports With Magnetic Closure To Keep Case Shut Card Slots: Case Features Card Compartment For Credit, Debit, Business And Other Cards For Convenience Stand Function: Shock-Absorbing Cover Has A Built-In Stand To View Messages Or Videos In Landscape Mode