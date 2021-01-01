From general
Wallet Case Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S5 / S5 Neo - Fabric And Faux Leather Phone Flip Cover With Slots - Anthracite/Black
Advertisement
Protection: Made Of Textile Cloth And Synthetic Leather For All Round, Maximum Protection Wallet: The Card Slots Allow You To Store Atm, Credit, Insurance Cards And Cash Together With Your Telephone Stand: Prop Up Your Cell Phone In Landscape View To Watch Videos And Films In Full Comfort Magnetic Closure: Strong Magnet Snaps The Cover Of Your Together To Keep Everything Protected