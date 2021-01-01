Wallenstein 4 - Light 18.1" Unique/Statement Geometric Semi Flush Mount

Features:Red-ish Antique Copper (Brushes of red on base color of black) finish and clear crystalRequires four (4) 60-watt (E12) bulbs (not included). Light bulb type: Candelabra, incandescent, halogen or LED.ETL and cETL listedWhether it is dimmable or not depends on the light bulb, not on the light fixture itself. If you use a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switch, it will be dimmable. This fixture does need to be hard-wired. Assembly is required. Professional installation is recommended.4-Light red-ish antique copper, crystal leaves, semi-flush mountProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 4Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: GeometricFinish: Red-ish antique copperSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Crystal Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaHanging Method: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: What is UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Ceiling plate: 5.9" Dia x 1.2" HFixture: 18.1" W x 18.5" HOverall: 18.1" W x 20.5" HOverall Product Weight: 9Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1.2Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5.9Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5.9Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height