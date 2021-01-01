From wireworks
Wireworks - Wallbar Towel Rail - Oyster
Add some simple style to your bathroom with this Wallbar towel rail from Wireworks. Made from sustainably sourced FSC certified American white oak, this towel rail has been finished with a water-resistant lacquer and finished with hand-sanded edges. Wide enough to fit a bath sheet, the rails have been stepped off the wall to allow room for thicker towels and encourage better air circulation. Key features: * Material: FSC certified American white oak * Dimensions: H107xW65xD9.5cm * Gray color * Matt, water resistant lacquer finish * Hand sanded edges * Concealed fixings for a flawless look * Designed by Lincoln Rivers