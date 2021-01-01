Wallach Greek Reversible Duvet Cover Set

Elevate the look of the master suite or guest bed with the help of this bedding set, including a duvet cover and sham(s). Each piece in this reversible set features a solid hue for versatility and a Greek key pattern for a touch of bold appeal. Crafted from fade- and stain-resistant polyester with a thread count of 1500, these pieces can be put into the washing machine and dryer for fuss-free upkeep once laundry day rolls around. Size: Twin, Color: Burgundy