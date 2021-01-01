Wall Wash ACLED Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (L-3020W-27-BK)

Simplicity and power come in ample measure with any customers purchase of the Wall Wash ACLED Track Head by WAC Lighting. Designed for use in indoor areas, the track head features a frame constructed from Powder Coated Die Cast Aluminum that creates a modern visage. Light is projected asymmetrically to keep the illumination warm and widespread, and ELV dimming capabilities offer flexibility to suit the needs of the room. The energy efficient LED light also features thousands of hours of life. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black