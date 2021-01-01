From vardsafe
Wall Surge Protector 6Outlets 540 Joule Surge Protection with two USB Charging Ports and 6Outlet Wall Surge Protector with USB Charging Ports
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Model BE6WU2 has 540 Joule surge protection, and 2 USB ports (2.4A combined) Model PE6W2 has 1080 Joules surge protection, and 2 USB ports (2.4A combined) Both models are designed to fit a 2-outlet configuration. Center screw firmly mounts unit on the wall, or can be removed by gently lifting off the red washer on the back of the unit Both models offer a Lifetime warranty and $50,000 connected equipment protection policy