OSP Home Furnishings Wall Street Smoke Faux Leather Sectional

Amplify Your Style with this New Addition to the Wall St. Collection. Masterfully constructed of High Performance Easy-Care upholstery, this faux Leather Chair is contemporarily designed with a chrome finished base and is the perfect addition to any space that needs an updated look. The linear profile of this piece beams with geometric style which provides for a clean, and contemporary look which is sure to impress friends and business associates alike. This savvy seating option features a box spring that provides for solid structural support and comfort, overlay button details for added interest, and a sleek chrome finished square edged metal base for a modern aesthetic and additional durability. Conveniently available in classic brown, brilliant white, up-town black, and chic smoke, you will be able to easily match this fantastic left arm chair to your existing furnishings. Easily convertible into a sectional faux leather sofa couch, this marvelous piece of furniture is as versatile as it is it beautiful. Combine all this with the GreenGuard Certification and fantastic 15 Year limited Warranty, you have peace of mind knowing that this environmentally friendly chair is built to last. Add to cart now and start enjoying this awesome piece for years to come. Color: Smoke Faux Leather.