Bethel International Wall Sconce TR71W7BR

This modern wall sconce is in black and brushed brass frameThe frame is made out of ironIt can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Bulb Type: E26Number of Lights: 1Wattage: 60Dimmable: NoHanging Method: N/ABulb Included: NoCrystal Component: NoSwag Light: NoSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoIntegrated LED: NoPower Source: Junction BoxCertifications: UL ListedAssembly Required: No.This exquisite wall sconce is in a black finish. The frame is made out of iron, and it comes with a iron ring on the top of arm in brushed brass color. This wall sconce can be mounted horizontally or vertically.