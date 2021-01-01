Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Roll Holder Bathroom Tissue Box Dispenser Waterproof-Type E

Features:-A Wide Range of Uses: waterproof, dustproof, can also prevent pets from shredding roller blinds, can conveniently place garbage bags, rolls of paper, paper towels and small items to meet your needs, shelves can be placed mobile phones, air fresheners, plants or Other small items are convenient and practical, Great for guest bathrooms, half baths, powder rooms, and smaller spaces where storage is limited; Use in homes, apartments, condos, RVs, campers, cabins and more storage space-Full Transparent Panel Design: Full transparent window displays the remaining volume of paper in real time, and can customize the hand-painted illustration to place the transparent panel, perfect DIY own bathroom equipment, practical and beautiful-Easy Installation: Self Adhesive tape does not need to be drilled, just peel and stick the self-adhesive pad film on a smooth wall-Side Hook: Side hook for hanging small obiects-Material: Made of ABS.