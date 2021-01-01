From evesky
Wall Mounted Space-Saving Solid Wood Computer Floating Desk For Home Bedroom Living Room Apartment Dorm Bookshelf,100x40cm/39x16in
Advertisement
? Space saver: foldable design, reasonable use of space, desktop corner arc design, stylish, durable, safe? Smooth lacquer: piano paint process, smooth and wearable surface, bright appearance, suitable for all kinds of home style? Material: metal bracket, solid wood panel, wear-resistant, environmental protection, strong load-bearing, stable and strong, convenient for your life? Multi-function: Provide additional dining or work space, fold when not in use, can be used as dining table, computer desk, desk, coffee table, bedside table, laundry room, garage, etc. High quality: easy to install, beautiful, easy to clean, 100% satisfaction, free replacement if quality problems exist