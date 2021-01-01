The ZLINE Wall Mount Range Hood with Built-in CrownSound™ Bluetooth Speakers transforms the seamless, elegant ceiling transition of ZLINE Range Hoods into a high-fidelity, wireless sound system, creating the perfect entertainment area for you and your guests. With CrownSound™, you can pair your smart device up to 50 feet away for optimal access and control of audio in your kitchen. The high-performance 400 CFM, 4-speed motor provides all the power you need to quietly and efficiently ventilate your kitchen while hosting kitchen dance parties or listening to your favorite podcasts. Achieve a functional, modern upgrade that is perfectly harmonized in your favorite ZLINE Range Hood designs. ZLINE hoods are ETL Listed and have one of the easiest installations in the industry. ZLINE continues to revolutionize the industry by providing our customers with Attainable Luxury®. ZLINE proudly stands by the longevity and durability of their range hoods alongside its 3 year manufacturer parts warranty. ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH Wall-Mounted Range Hood Trim (Stainless Steel) | CM6-BT-KF1/KF2