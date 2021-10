The ultra-chic and utterly functional Valet Flip-Down Hook adds storage and style to any room. Fold down the valet bar and hang dry cleaning, coats, robes or towels. When it's not needed, the bar folds up and is held in place by a magnet. The hook below can be used whether the valet bar is up or down, and its slim profile lets you mount it even in narrow spaces. It's a welcome addition to an office, entryway, mudroom, laundry room, bathroom or guest room.