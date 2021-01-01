Wall-Mounted Computer Rack, Monitor Stand, Head Can Be Converted Horizontally and Vertically, Universal Computer Rotating Stand, 10-32 Inches.

1. Material: Cold rolled steel, common size: 10-32 ',Load bearing 13kg (28 pounds). 2. Hole distance: 100mmx100mm, distance from wall: near 6.35cm, far away 38.1cm 3. Features: The upgraded head can be detached for easy disassembly and installation. 4. The product has a gross weight of 1.25kg and has a cable buckle function. The installation hardware accessories for wall and TV are included in the package. 5. Note: There are two mounting holes on the wall base of the bracket, the hole diameter is 6MM, and the hole distance is 14.5CM. For self-installation, please use a 10MM drill bit and drill two 50MM deep mounting holes in the wall.