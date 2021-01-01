A simple design for busy commercial restrooms, Zurn’s Z5364 wall-mounted bathroom sink is a perfect blend of form and function. With its high-gloss vitreous china finish, it’s stain-resistant, sanitary, and durable. It features a 4-inch backsplash to protect the wall and can be installed with the included wall hanger plate or with a concealed arm carrier system. It has a front overflow design and a depth of 5-3/4 inches with a 1-1/4-inch drain opening. Pair it with your choice of Zurn’s manual or sensor-operated 4-inch centerset faucets for a complete package. Whether you’re outfitting a new or retrofit commercial bathroom, the Z5364 wall-hung lavatory is a classic, long-lasting solution. Zurn White Wall-Mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Overflow Drain (23-in x 11-in) | Z5364