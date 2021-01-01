From koyal wholesale
Koyal Wholesale Wall Mirror with Detachable Hanging Chain(Rose Gold, 12-Inch Hexagon)
This rose gold hexagon Koyal Wholesale Wall Mirror with Detachable Hanging Chain can work as a table mirror centerpiece, an accent tray, or hanging home decor. A perfect selection for modern aesthetics, it showcases a rose gold metal hexagon frame. It includes a mirror hanger chain which you simply insert into the slots at the top. The mirror is a 12" x 12" hexagonal shape with 10 mm thick bevel glass. Includes wall decor hanging chain to switch between table and wall use.