Wall Iron Ring Wreath Decor Hoop Geometric Decoration

Christmas wreath frame all main rings with cross bars, which makes it easy to decorate and adds stability to the frame This is a very durable and high quality metal wire wreath frame, made of steel.Sturdy and well made wire wreath frame is suitable for many craft and gardening projects. The loop design wire frame can easily wrap various items such as holly berries, Christmas trees, wooden clips, dried flowers, fake flowers, garlands, moss, leaves and silk or decorative nets. Wire wreath frames are a great tool for creating beautiful wreaths to decorate your home, garden, windows and more.