Stalwart Wall Hook Variety Pack Steel Pink 30-Pack (M220018)

Are you running out of places to put things? Is your shop or garage full of clutter? Well this 30 piece hook set from Stalwart is the perfect way to clear up some space without emptying out your wallet on expensive storage supplies. Vinyl coating on hooks and holders for protection. Pack Contains: 1 - 5.5" hose holder, 2 - 5" ski carriers, 2 - 2" equipment hooks, 1 - 5.25" spade holder, 2 - 3" coat hooks, 4 - 3.63" cycle carriers, 2 - 1.63" folding equipment hooks, 1 - 5.5" cable carrier, 2 - 1" ceiling hooks, 2 - 4" ladder carriers, 3 - 1" hooks, 2 - 1.5" tool clips, 6 - 3" studs, 4 - 18mm screws, 6 - 10mm screws, and 10 - 1.13" dry wall anchors..13.5"H x 1.75"W x 7.5"D.Variety pack of hooks, screws, and anchors provides dozens of garage hanging options.Hanging capacity varies by hook and mounting material.Steel hardware with pink vinyl coating for protection