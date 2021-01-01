Stalwart Wall Hook Variety Pack Steel Orange 30-Pack (M220020)

Are you running out of places to put things? Is your shop or garage full of clutter? Well this 30 piece hook set from Stalwart is the perfect way to clear up some space without emptying out your wallet on expensive storage supplies. Vinyl coating on hooks and holders for protection..Variety pack of hooks, screws, and anchors provides dozens of garage hanging options.Contains: 1 - 5.5 inch Hose Holder; 2 - 5 inch Ski Carriers; 2 - 2 inch Equipment Hooks; 1 - 5.25 inch Spade Holder; 2 - 3 inch Coat Hooks; 4 - 3.625 inch Cycle Carriers; 2 - 1.625 inch Folding Equipment Hooks; 1 - 5.5 inch Cable Carrier; 2 - 1 inch Ceiling Hooks; 2 - 4 inch Ladder Carriers; 3 - 1 inch Hooks; 2 - 1.5 inch Tool Clips; 6 - 3 inch Studs; 4 - 18mm Screws; 6 - 10mm Screws; 10 - 1.125 inch Dry Wall Anchors;.Hanging capacity varies by hook and mounting material.13.5"H x 1.75"W x 7.5"D.Steel hardware with orange vinyl coating for protection