From toad and lily
Toad and Lily Wall Decor grey, - Gray & Green Floral Personalized Door Sign
Gray & Green Floral Personalized Door Sign. Gift this personalized door sign to a favorite teacher or friend to help them spruce up their classroom or home with a tasteful touch.Full graphic text: Welcome to (personalized name)'s classroom.10.5'' W x 5.5'' H x 0.5'' DWoodReady to hangMade in CanadaShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.