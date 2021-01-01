Sorbus Wall Clock Decorative , 24”, Battery Operated, Decorative for Kitchen, Bedrooms, Office Living Room, Silent Analog Clock, Woodley Park Station Text, Rustic Modern Farmhouse Decor, Wooden, Metal

Keep an eye on the time with the Woodley Park Wall Clock by Sorbus! At 24” in diameter, this oversized clock is great for any spacious room or wall. Inspired by train travel, it features the text "Woodley Park Station—Adams Morgan Washington DC” on the clock face. The large dial has easy to read Arabic Numerals in neutral colors with a distressed vintage feel. Black spade style hands sweep through the hours with quartz movement to ensure you’re always on time. Simply add one AA battery (not included) and mount to your wall using the bracket on the center back. As part of the Sorbus Home Décor Collection, this clock adds visual interest to your living space. Great for any room. Enjoy bold style around the clock! Make a statement in any living room, dining room, office, hallway, man cave, garage, and more. Put this vintage style wall clock up on full display above a traditional buffet hutch in the dining room so dinner guests always see the time. Need a fantastic foyer? Simply fill in a blank wall and let this pleasant wall clock sit right at the center. It's stunning alone, but can be surrounded with framed mirrors and family photos for a gallery style wall display. It pairs beautifully with vintage industrial themes, but also complements modern farmhouse, antique, or playful home décor. Easy hang design. Woodley Park wall clock with large easy-to-see numbers.Arrives fully assembled. (Hanging hardware NOT included).Quartz, battery-operated movement.Requires one AA sized battery (NOT included).Lightweight for easy transport.Clock face made of MDF wood.Black metal frame and spade style hands.For indoor use only. Wipe clean with dry cloth.Measures approximately 23.75” D