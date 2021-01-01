Wall Charger USB Charger Adapter 48A 4Multi Port Fast Charging Station Power Base Block Plug Cube Brick for Phone 11Pro MaxXRXS MAX87 Plus Samsung.

Premium Performance4-USB output with total current 5V/4.8A and input with 100-240V enables you to charge four mobile devices simultaneously at high speed. It can really save your time. Safety assurance'S charger has protection system against over charging, over currents, and over heating. The charger will automatically stop charging when power is full, which can maximumly protect your device. LightweightHome charger adapter allows charging at home or in the office via USB cable connection. Simply plug in the USB cable, and plug the adapter into the wall. Compact, lightweight, portable, stylish, easy to store. MultipurposePure Black color match all USB cable cord or match your phones. You can share them with your lover, family or friends. strengthen your relationship. What You Get1 x Black 4 port USB wall charger. This product is sold exclusively by, We offer 12-month Breakage Warranty for all charger in case of defective p