Wall Charger Plug 4 Pack 5V 21Amp Cube Dual Port Travel Power Charger Adapter for iPhone XsXS MaxXRX88 Plus76S6S Plus6SE5S5C iPad Samsung.

(Universal Compatibility): Charger Box Compatible with iPhone ipad (Convenient to use): Home charger adapter allows charging at home or in the office via cable connection. Simply plug in the cable, and plug the adapter in to the wall. Compact, lightweight, portable, stylish, easy to store. And 4-Pack chargers you can share them with your lover, family or friends. (Safe & Quality Reliable):Wall Charger has protection system against over charging, over currents, and over heating. the Charger heads will automatically stop charging when power is full, which can maximumly protect your device (Wall Charger):Output: DC 5V 2.1Amp; Input: AC 100V - 240V (U.S. & World Standard).Best replacement for original charger, work with any device with a port. (What You Get): 4 x Wall Charger. 12-month warranty and friendly customer services, you can feel free to contact us if you have any question, we will contact you in 24h, and satisfy you.