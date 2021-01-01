From trend setters ltd

Trend Setters Ltd Wall Art - Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Part 2 Film Piece Wall Art

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Part 2 Film Piece Wall Art. Welcome wizardly charm to your interior's decor with this framed piece of real film reel from your favorite movie. An easel back and clear design allows light to filter through, enhancing your film piece. Full graphic text: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.5'' W x 1'' H x 7'' DMedium-desity wood / acrylic / paper / card

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com