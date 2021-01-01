Capture the lazy relaxation of those warm lake days with this nautical canvas print. This piece features a single canoe as it rests upon sleepy, abstract waters. Perfect for a beach house or lakeside getaway, you’ll be able to enjoy nature indoors and all year long. Made with superior printing technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas print with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus, with full bleed printing, your new artwork fills the entirety of the canvas, eliminating the need for framing and making hanging a breeze. Print measures 24 In. x 48 In. Lowe's Wall Art Frameless 49-in H x 3-in W Abstract Canvas Painting | NCS3319