From runway avenue
Runway Avenue Wall Art Canvas Prints 'Neutral Construct' - ,
Advertisement
Neutral Construct, is a skillfully made art piece by real artists. With an overarching color, this fine art print by Runway Avenue is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Features:This art piece has a horizontal orientation design with a theme to bring you the perfect wall artSustainable and forest friendlyProfessionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick sustainable wood frameArrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also includedPrinted using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colorsAvailable in several size options